Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country stands with Govt's decision to conduct JEE, NEET examinations: Pokhriyal

The country stands with the Central Government's decision of conducting the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:06 IST
Country stands with Govt's decision to conduct JEE, NEET examinations: Pokhriyal
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar The country stands with the Central Government's decision of conducting the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

He also expressed satisfaction over the exam centers prepared to follow the guideline issued by the concerned ministry for smooth conduction of the examination. "The pressure from students was that their career won't get spoiled for a year and that's why in the interest of the students, I decided to go ahead with the examination. If the students don't want their year to get wasted, should we go against them? I am happy that the country stands with the government in the decision."

"I had asked the students if they want their year to go waste and if all the seats go waste? Why should we take the country backward by a year? If we have to face the odd circumstances for students who are preparing for the exam for 2 to 3 years, we would do that. The students who are preparing for so long, it's time they should be given chances to prove it," he said. Pokhriyal also said, "I told that conduct examination at any cost because the future of students is our prime concern. You see, in 5 hours, lakhs of students downloaded the admit card, this shows the students really want the examination to take place," he added.

Pokhriyal told ANI that attendance of students in the JEE examination is more or less equal to the previous year and I thank officials of the education ministry and CMs for their support and preparations for the smooth conduction of the examination. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UK says Russia must explain why Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok

Britain insisted Russia must explain why a critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin has been poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family and said it is unacceptable that the chemical weapon has been used again. Toxology tests of blo...

Samajwadi Party Lucknow office sealed after some people test COVID-19 positive

The Samajwadi Party Wednesday said it has shut its state unit office here for six days after some people working there tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet in Hindi the party said the office will remain shut till Monday as a precautiona...

UK says will offer Germany help to investigate poisoning of Putin-critic Navalny

Britain will offer all the help it can to Germany in its investigation into what Germany says is evidence that a critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin has been poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family. Toxology tests of blood ...

Noida Metro to resume from Sept 7 with curtailed timings; face mask must for entry

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro will resume services from September 7 with curtailed timings, and only passengers with face masks and body temperature not more than 37.7 degrees Celsius will be allowed entry, officials said on Wednesday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020