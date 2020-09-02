Left Menu
COVID-19 cases cross 39,000 in Nashik district; 17 die

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:19 IST
COVID-19 cases cross 39,000 in Nashik district; 17 die

The COVID-19 tally in Nashikdistrict of Maharashtra crossed the 39,000 mark on Wednesdayand rose to 39,146 with addition of 972 cases, healthofficials said

With 17 fatalities, the toll went up to 894, theysaid

A total of 982 were discharged in the day, taking thenumber of recoveries in the district to 31,141, officialsadded. PTI CORRNSK NSK

