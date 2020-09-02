Left Menu
Domestic help held for stealing jewellery

The accused has been identified as Mantu Yadav, a resident of Jharkhand, they said On August 16, a resident of Greater Kailash lodged a complaint, alleging that her domestic help had stolen five diamond rings, one pearl ring and a gold chain from her house, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:53 IST
A 26-year-old old domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from a house in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Mantu Yadav, a resident of Jharkhand, they said

On August 16, a resident of Greater Kailash lodged a complaint, alleging that her domestic help had stolen five diamond rings, one pearl ring and a gold chain from her house, a senior police officer said. During investigation, it was found that Yadav was recently hired by the complainant and he had not provided his personal details to avoid police verification despite the employer asking him to provide details several times, the officer said. The complainant had only one photo of Yadav. The complainant knew that he resided near Neem Chowk Garhi but did know his complete address, police said. "Police apprehended the accused from Greater Kailash area. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Three stolen diamond rings were recovered from his possession, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

