Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi as official languages in J-K

Announcing the decision at a news briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, will be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Bill received the Cabinet nod Wednesday at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. National Conference's Jammu Provincial president Devender Singh Rana expressed happiness over the inclusion of the Dogri, but said all regional languages must be duly recognised and respected.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:12 IST
Cabinet approves Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi as official languages in J-K

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Announcing the decision at a news briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, will be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Bill received the Cabinet nod Wednesday at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Javadekar did not divulge further details, saying the bill will be debated in Parliament soon. Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh said the government has accepted the long-pending demand of the region for the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as official languages in J-K.

"It is not only a fulfilment of a long-pending public demand of the region but also in keeping with the spirit of equality which was ushered in after August 5 last year (when provisions of Article 370 were repealed)," he said. He said the Cabinet approval to the bill will end the grievances of discrimination on the basis of language.

It was an anomaly that the three languages -- Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri -- which are spoken by nearly 70 per cent of the population of Jammu and Kashmir were not approved for use in official business, he said. "The Cabinet decision today will not only bring ease of governance, but also ease of citizen participation in governance in the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the Minister of State for Personnel said.

He said it will remove the feeling of alienation among different communities and address the grievances of discrimination on the basis of language. National Conference's Jammu Provincial president Devender Singh Rana expressed happiness over the inclusion of the Dogri, but said all regional languages must be duly recognised and respected. "I am very happy that my mother tongue Dogri is being included as an official language along with English, Urdu, Kashmiri and Hindi in Jammu and Kashmir. Dogri reflects the Dogra culture and heritage and so it should be put at a premium pedestal along with other languages of JK," Rana told PTI.

"All spoken languages in JK including Gojri, Pahari, Sheena, Bhaderwahi, Galhyani, Balti, Bodhi, Punjabi and others must be respected and duly recognised to showcase and preserve the multicultural and multi-linguistic ethos of JK," he said. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, "While it is good that regional sentiments have been taken care of, the multiplicity of languages may have its own problems.

"There are other languages spoken by a large population in Jammu and Kashmir like Gojri, Pahari, Punjabi and Sheena and few others," he said, demanding equal respect to all spoken languages in the union territory..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Wear a mask while having sex, Canada's top doctor suggests

Skip kissing and consider wearing a mask when having sex to protect yourself from catching the coronavirus, Canadas chief medical officer said on Wednesday, adding that going solo remains the lowest risk sexual option in a pandemic.Dr There...

France's new COVID-19 infections near all-time high, hospitalisations up

Daily new COVID-19 infections in France neared an all-time high on Wednesday and the number of people hospitalised in intensive care units for the disease grew at its fastest pace in almost two months.The virus keeps spreading in the countr...

35 people in UP have lost lives in floods this year: Official

As many as 35 people have lost their lives in floods from June to August 28 this year, a senior UP Government official said on Wednesday. In a statement issued here, Relief Commissioner of UP, Sanjay Goyal, said, As many as 35 persons have ...

Elderly Guinea president confirms 3rd term bid, vows to represent young people

Guineas octogenarian President Alpha Conde said on Wednesday he would be the candidate of young people and women in Octobers election, confirming his partys announcement that he would seek a third term. Condes candidacy has drawn fierce cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020