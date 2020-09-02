CBDT issues refunds of Rs 98,625 cr to over 26.2 lakh taxpayers till Sep 1

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday issued refunds of over Rs 98,625 crores to over 26.2 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and September 1.

"Income tax refunds of Rs 29,997 crores have been issued in 24,50,041 cases," the Income Tax Department said.

The CBDT further said that corporate tax refunds of Rs 68,628 crore have been issued in 1,68,421 cases. (ANI)