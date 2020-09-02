Left Menu
MP govt to monitor COVID-19 patients in home quarantine

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to set up a command control room in every district for monitoring and continuous care of COVID-19 patients who are under home quarantine.

02-09-2020
The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to set up a command control room in every district for monitoring and continuous care of COVID-19 patients who are under home quarantine. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued directives in this regard at a meeting called to review the coronavirus situation in the state, an official release said.

Many coronavirus suspects and infected persons, who have an arrangement at their homes, prefer to stay under home quarantine. "For this, command control rooms should be set up in districts from where continuous care and monitoring of persons isolated at home can be done.

"Ambulances must also be kept ready and health updates of such patients should be collected at least twice a day, Chouhan was quoted as saying in the release. The Chief Minister said a large number of patients are recovering from the infection due to availability of good treatment facilities in the state, The coronavirus recovery rate has reached 76.4 per cent in the state, he said.

Chouhan said prescribed protocols for treatment of coronavirus patients should be strictly followed by government and private hospitals. The CM told the officials to ensure private hospitals do not charge arbitrary fees from patients.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 1,424 new coronavirus cases, taking its count to 66,914, health officials said. The death toll rose to 1,453 after 27 more patients succumbed to the viral infection, they said.

