Waqf Board directed to compile report on why compensation denied to some riot victims

The minority welfare committee of the Legislative Assembly in its meeting on Wednesday directed the Waqf Board to gather information about the reasons behind rejection of compensation applications filed in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, an official statement said. Delhi Waqf Board CEO has been directed to gather information about the reasons for this," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:34 IST
The minority welfare committee of the Legislative Assembly in its meeting on Wednesday directed the Waqf Board to gather information about the reasons behind rejection of compensation applications filed in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, an official statement said. Committee chairperson Amanatullah Khan also directed the Principal Secretary(Home) to provide copies of the FIRs registered in connection with the riots that took place in February this year, it said.

"The officials told the Committee that all those victims whose information was found to be correct were provided compensation. But a large number of applications were rejected. Delhi Waqf Board CEO has been directed to gather information about the reasons for this," the statement said. The Committee also highlighted that many affected persons were paid compensation of a few thousand rupees despite suffering "major losses" in the communal violence, it said.

Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Zakir Khan was directed to carry out a survey of such cases, it said. Khan also directed the officials for a fair investigation into a video, purportedly from Kardampuri, in which some policemen were seen beating a group of men one of whom reportedly died, the statement added.

The northeast Delhi communal violence that broke out in February claimed over 50 lives and rendered scores injured, besides leading to widespread damage to property including houses, shops, schools and vehicles..

