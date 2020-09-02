Karnataka IPS officer injured as revolver goes off while being cleaned
A top IPS officer in Karnataka suffered a bullet injury when his service revolver went off 'accidentally' while he was cleaning it at his residence here on Wednesday, police said. The officer gave the statement to the investigating police team that the bullet got fired by mistake when he was cleaning his service revolver at his residence in Kothnur locality in the city, police said.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:40 IST
A top IPS officer in Karnataka suffered a bullet injury when his service revolver went off 'accidentally' while he was cleaning it at his residence here on Wednesday, police said. Dr R P Sharma, serving as the Director General of Karnataka Police Housing Corporation, had been admitted to a private hospital with a bullet injury in his neck, they said adding his condition was stable.
"He has given in writing that it was due to accidental fire while cleaning the revolver," Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant told PTI. The officer gave the statement to the investigating police team that the bullet got fired by mistake when he was cleaning his service revolver at his residence in Kothnur locality in the city, police said.
