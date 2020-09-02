One dead in road accident in Rajasthan

A man was killed and another person injured when a trailer carrying a container overturned on their car on the Ajmer highway on Wednesday, police said. The victims were heading towards Pali from Jaipur when the accident occurred, Shyam Nagar police station SHO Santra said.

She said the front half of the car got badly mangled due to the impact, and Ashutosh Bedi (35), who was driving the vehicle, got stuck in it and died on the spot. The injured, identified as Suresh, is undergoing treatment.

The SHO said the trailer driver fled after the accident..