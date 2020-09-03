Bihar RJD MLA quarantined for 14 days in Ranchi
RJD MLA from Bihar's Barachatti, Samta Devi, one of her associates and two security guards were quarantined by the Ranchi administration on Wednesday after they arrived at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here to meet party president Lalu Prasad Yadav. The MLA reached Ranchi by road from Gaya in Bihar. State RJD president Abhay Kumar Singh said he did not have any information about the MLA's arrival.PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-09-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 01:35 IST
RJD MLA from Bihar's Barachatti, Samta Devi, one of her associates and two security guards were quarantined by the Ranchi administration on Wednesday after they arrived at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here to meet party president Lalu Prasad Yadav. The order to quarantine the legislator was passed by Additional District Magistrate, Law and Order, Akhilesh Kumar Sinha. The MLA reached Ranchi by road from Gaya in Bihar.
State RJD president Abhay Kumar Singh said he did not have any information about the MLA's arrival. He refused to comment on the action taken by the administration. Earlier in the day, official sources said that the RJD MLA reached Ranchi in the morning without informing the authorities. They said the information about her arrival was received from the government guest house where she had put up.
She was quarantined for 14 days as per COVID-19 protocols in the state, the sources said. The MLA told PTI that she was unaware of the quarantine norms in place.
ALSO READ
RJD receives another blow as its 3 MLAs including Lalu's
RJD demands insurance cover for voters in Bihar election
Bihar: Former DGP Sunil Kumar, RJD leader Harshvardhan Singh join JDU
Ranchi Police files case against Tej Pratap Yadav, manager, owner of hotel where RJD leader stayed
Another RJD MLA Birendra Kumar joins JD(U) in Bihar