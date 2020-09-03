President honours 3 RPF personnel with Jeevan Raksha medals
Three Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind with Jeevan Raksha Medals.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 03:27 IST
Three Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind with Jeevan Raksha Medals. Late Jaghir Singh, constable, Northern Railway, was posthumously awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak for laying down his life on duty while saving lives of 4 children on railway premises near Adarshnagar-Azadpur railway section Delhi.
Shiv Charan Singh, constable, Western Railway was awarded the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak for saving the lives of nine persons who were trapped in heavy floods near Shymkhayali railway station in September last year. Lastly, the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak was given to Mukesh Kumar Meena Head Constable, North-Western Railway for display of exemplary courage in saving the life of a woman passenger along with two of her children in an incident in September 2018. (ANI)
