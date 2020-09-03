4 pairs of special trains between Sept 4 -15 in Rajasthan for NEET, JEE students
The Indian Railways will run four pairs of special trains in Rajasthan between September 4 and September 15 to help students appearing in the JEE Mains and NEET examinations.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 05:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 05:13 IST
The Indian Railways will run four pairs of special trains in Rajasthan between September 4 and September 15 to help students appearing in the JEE Mains and NEET examinations. According to a tweet by Union Minister, Piyush Goyal, the North-Western Railways have decided to run these trains for the convenience of the students.
"Indian Railways have decided to run 4 pairs of special trains between 4th and 15th September for the convenience of students taking JEE Mains, NEET, NDA and other examinations in Rajasthan," Goyal's tweet read. A press release by the North-Western Railways embedded in the tweet said that the trains will ply between Udaipur-Jaipur, Jaipur-Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar - Kota routes.
The National Testing Agency is conducting the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Indian Railways
- Piyush Goyal
- NDA
- Kota
- Sri Ganganagar
- National Testing Agency
ALSO READ
Daniel Dae Kim, Randall Park to reunite for Asian American-led heist movie
8 arrested in Andamans for fishing in Jarawa reserved area
Lokajat Yatra begins in Uttarakhand, devotees carry Nanda Devi's 'doli' to Chota Kailash
Inconsistencies into SSR's death probe created wave of anger throughout country: Jay Panda
Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomie Nishimwe becomes brand ambassador of Itel Mobile Rwanda