Andhra: Garuda seva performed at Tirumala Lord Balaji Temple

On the eve of 'Bhadrapada Purnima', the full moon day of the lunar month of Bhadrapada; Garuda Seva is performed for Lord Balaji on Wednesday. It is a long-standing practice at the Tirumala Lord Balaji temple to perform 'Garuda Seva' on every full moon day.

Accordingly, the service was held this evening in Ranganayaka Mantapam. The rituals were performed while following COVID-19 regulations with no devotees being allowed for the seva. (ANI)