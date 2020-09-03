NCP MP Sule demands resumption of restaurant business in Maha
NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of restaurant business in the state on the condition of adherence to social distancing norms.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 11:57 IST
NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of restaurant business in the state on the condition of adherence to social distancing norms. The state government on Monday allowed hotels and lodges to operate at 100 per cent capacity, as part of its efforts to ease the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Sule, whose party is an ally of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said only parcel service is allowed at present as far as the restaurants are concerned, and noted it is not enough to bring the business back on track. The Lok Sabha member from Baramati also said several restaurateurs faced financial crisis as the business was shut during the COVID-19-triggered lockdown.
"@CMOMaharashtra, restaurants need to reopen considering the hardships of these businessmen. Required social distancing guidelines should also be issued. Requesting you to think empathetically of the businessmen and take a positive decision," Sule tweeted in Marathi..
