Defence develops herbal-based immunity-boosting room freshener 'Healthy Air'

The product has resulted in removing the toxic fumes, cleanses the air, and does not contain any synthetic solvent/surfactant in its formulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:48 IST
The technology transfer of this product freely available for Indian technology start-ups, and companies in its fight against the current pandemic situation. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, a Deemed to be University, Pune has now developed herbal-based immunity-boosting room freshener product named "Healthy Air" to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The product Healthy Air has been developed by Deptt of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering with various extracts of herbal oils like Neem, Neelgiri, Camphor, Daalcheeni, Tulsi, Lemon, Turmeric, Laung, Ajwain, Lavender, Elaichi, Turmeric, Natural Vetiveru, Raimuniya and Pine Oil. The product consists of a blended solution of the natural herbal oils, which instinctively acts as an immunity booster for the body, and exhibits Anti-cancerous, Anti-microbial, Anti-viral and Anti-fungal properties. It is herbal-based product is non-carcinogenic, non-toxic, non-mutagenic, and purifies the air, and makes it breathable.

The product also experiments in Aerodynamic state of the art Laser-Based Visualisation Lab for understanding the flow profile, formation of primary aerosol particles, aerosol breakdown thresholds as a function of particle size, particle density etc. It resulted that the formation of secondary particles is not noticed which result in poor dispersion of primary particles.

The product has resulted in removing the toxic fumes, cleanses the air, and does not contain any synthetic solvent/surfactant in its formulation. Further, it possesses the stress and anxiety-reducing capabilities upon breathing and helps in treating respiratory illness. Considering the blend of herbal extracts, the developed product acts as a natural insecticide, with no toxicity for the human body, and in addition, acts as a room freshener.

Healthy Air does not contain any synthetic chemicals nor secondary solvents. Whereas the commercial room fresheners mostly contain synthetic adsorbents, surfactants, disinfectants, oxidizers, allergens, and chemical air sanitizers in the main formulation could affect respiratory system & brain neural sensing, do not contain any immunity-boosting agents and does not possess the anti-bacterial properties.

Healthy Air supports respiratory condition in a healthy way, does not affect brain neural sensing and useful for people suffering from allergic reactions, breathing problems related to asthma, headache, nasal irritation, or soreness in the throat as the product is mainly made of natural herbal extracts which work as an immunity booster.

The product can be used in any kind of rooms, conference halls, at public places, hospitals, malls, cinema halls, waiting for lounges/rooms of Airports / Railway Stn etc. This product is packed in a container with wick also will be loaded in a dispenser.

The technology transfer of this product freely available for Indian technology start-ups, and companies in its fight against the current pandemic situation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

