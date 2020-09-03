Teen brothers electrocuted in UP's Bhadohi

Two teenage brothers died due to electrocution in Badhauna village of Aurai area here on Thursday, police said. Ravi Pal (19) and his brother Shubham Pal (17) died when they came in contact with an electrical wire while installing a water pump, they said.

Both the youths died on the spot. Later, village head Deepak Tiwari informed the police, who handed over the bodies to the family members after completing legal formalities.