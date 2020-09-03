Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piyush Goyal holds meeting to facilitate partnership with Railways freight service

 During the meeting, it was informed that Railways was set to offer reliable, fast, affordable and easy to handle parcel services for logistics/courier agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:13 IST
Piyush Goyal holds meeting to facilitate partnership with Railways freight service
 Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that win-win solutions needed to be there to ensure a sustainable business development for all. Image Credit: ANI

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry held a meeting with top courier service agencies to facilitate robust partnership with Railways Freight and Parcel service.

During the meeting, it was informed that Railways was set to offer reliable, fast, affordable and easy to handle parcel services for logistics/courier agencies.

The meeting was called to discuss and explore the possibilities of expanding the business of private parcel services through Indian Railways.

In order to quickly work out the best guidelines and ease of doing business, the Joint working group is going to be formed consisting of Railway officials and representatives of logistics/courier providers.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that win-win solutions needed to be there to ensure a sustainable business development for all.

It may also be noted that total 5,292 Parcel trains run by Indian Railways from 22.03.2020 till 02.09.2020 out of which 5,139 have been timetabled trains. Total 3,18,453 tonnes of consignments have been loaded in these trains and the earnings have been Rs. 116.19 crores.

It is worth mentioning that Indian Railways Freight loading for the month of August 2020 with a total of 94.33 million tonnes of freight loading surpasses last years loading for the same month. Total 1,41,049 rakes with 451.38 million tonnes of freight loaded by Indian Railways from 25.03.2020 till 01.09.2020. A number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. Improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero-based time table.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

EU finance ministers will discuss recovery, own resources at Berlin meeting - Scholz

European finance ministers will discuss at a meeting in Berlin next week the implementation of a 750 billion euro recovery package and how to give the EU its own fiscal resources to pay back joint debt, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz s...

Amazon Prime Video launches Tamil version of comedy franchise "Comicstaan"

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced a Tamil version of its hit unscripted comedy series Comicstaan. Titled Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, the show marks Amazon Prime Videos foray into Original content in Tamil language. Prominent comedi...

Not on FB, where is the question of ban, asks BJP MLA Raja Singh

Controversial Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, banned by Facebook on Thursday over hate content, claimed he had no account with the networking site for over a year and wondered if the social media giant was working under Congress pressure. ...

Economic activities in UP on rise; August revenue higher: Suresh Khanna

Recovering from the losses caused by the lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said it has collected Rs 600 crore more revenue in August as compared to the year-ago period. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a significant ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020