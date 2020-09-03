Couple arrested with heroin in Meghalaya

A couple was arrested and over 46 gm heroin seized from their possession in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Thursday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics task force personnel intercepted a vehicle on Umshyrpi Bridge and seized the drugs worth Rs 3.60 lakh, district Superintendent of Police S Nongtynger said in a statement.

Lucky Rana (35) and his wife Klissida Nongkynrih (42), residents of Bishnupur area of Shillong, were arrested and a case under NDPS Act was registered against them, the SP added. PTI JOP ACD ACD