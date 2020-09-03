Couple arrested with heroin in Meghalaya

Couple arrested with heroin in MeghalayaPTI | Shillong | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:18 IST
A couple was arrested and over 46 gm heroin seized from their possession in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Thursday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics task force personnel intercepted a vehicle on Umshyrpi Bridge and seized the drugs worth Rs 3.60 lakh, district Superintendent of Police S Nongtynger said in a statement.
Lucky Rana (35) and his wife Klissida Nongkynrih (42), residents of Bishnupur area of Shillong, were arrested and a case under NDPS Act was registered against them, the SP added. PTI JOP ACD ACD
- READ MORE ON:
- Meghalaya
- East Khasi Hills
- Umshyrpi Bridge
- NDPS Act
- Shillong
- Bishnupur
ALSO READ
Satya Pal Malik sworn in as new Meghalaya Governor
Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 126 new COVID-19 cases
All entry points to Meghalaya to be closed for 1 week every month for 3 months starting Sept: Conrad Sangma
57 new cases take Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 1,718
Entry points to Meghalaya at 6 locations to remain closed from midnight of Aug 31 to Sept 7