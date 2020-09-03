Odisha Vigilance raid properties related to Factories and Boilers Deputy Director

The Bhubaneswar division Vigilance officials on Thursday raided multiple places related to Ramesh Chandra Behera, Deputy Director, Factories and Boilers, Bhubaneswar over allegation of possession of disproportionate assets, informed the Vigilance Directorate. Several house searches were conducted by the officers on the basis of a search warrant issued by Special Judge Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

"The locations include the Residential house of SO located at Vipul Garden, Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar, house of a relative at Piligrim road, Cuttack, house at native place of SO at Pampalo, Korei, Jajpur, and house located at Pondicherry," the Bhubaneswar division Vigilance officials said. In addition, raids will also be conducted at one plot at CDA with room and office room located at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

More details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)