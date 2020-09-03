Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gang steals gold, cash from bank in Kerala

The theft came to light when the secretary of the cooperative bank in Karuvatta village reached the premises to resume operations after Onam holidays, they said. It is suspected that more than one person was involved in the crime.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:53 IST
Gang steals gold, cash from bank in Kerala

Burglars struck a bank near here and got away with 4.5 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash by breaking into the strong room using a gas- cutter, police said on Thursday. The theft came to light when the secretary of the cooperative bank in Karuvatta village reached the premises to resume operations after Onam holidays, they said.

It is suspected that more than one person was involved in the crime. A special team has been set up to probe into the theft, they added.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

India, Russia finalise AK-47 203 rifles deal: report

India and Russia have finalised a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India during Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs ongoing visit here, the official Russian media reported on Thursday. The AK-47 203 is the latest and most advanc...

Maha: Policy on govt jobs for sportspersons to be revised

The sports policy of the Maharashtra government will be revised to streamline the process of giving government jobs to award-winning sportspersons, an official statement said on Thursday. The revised policy will also ensure that sportsperso...

Trains stranded, Railways asks Jharkhand govt to remove Tana Bhagat protestors from tracks

The Railways has asked the Jharkhand government to remove Tana Bhagat protestors from tracks at Tori station and clear the way for New Delhi-Ranchi special Rajdhani Express and dozens of goods trains stuck for hours. The General Manager of ...

EESL to procure 250 EVs from Tata Motors, Hyundai

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd EESL will procure 250 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India following an international competitive bidding process. The companies will supply 150 Nexon electric compact SUVs and 100 Kona e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020