Father-son duo killed in explosion at industrial estate in Andhra's Krishna district

Two persons were killed in an explosion in an industrial estate at Surampalli village of Krishna district here on Thursday afternoon, police said. PS Srinivas, Circle Inspector (CI) at Gannavaram Police Station told ANI that the blast took place at Jayaraj Enterprises shop in the ALEAP Industrial Estate. However, the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

"As per the people present at the industrial estate, the deceased were father and son who came to buy some plastic containers. We are trying to ascertain their identity and to identify what material caused the blast," Srinivas said. An investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)