2 drug peddlers held with 1.8 kg of cannabis in J&K's Reasi

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 1.8 kg of cannabis recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said. A police team intercepted a motorcycle near Balni check-post in Katra and recovered the contraband from the duo, they said. The accused identified as Sajjad Ahmed along with a juvenile accomplice were arrested with the motorcycle impounded while the minor was sent to juvenile custody in Reasi, police said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 1.8 kg of cannabis recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said. A police team intercepted a motorcycle near Balni check-post in Katra and recovered the contraband from the duo, they said.

The accused identified as Sajjad Ahmed along with a juvenile accomplice were arrested with the motorcycle impounded while the minor was sent to juvenile custody in Reasi, police said. A case was registered at Katra police station against them, they further said.

