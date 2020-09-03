2 drug peddlers held with 1.8 kg of cannabis in J&K's Reasi

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 1.8 kg of cannabis recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said. A police team intercepted a motorcycle near Balni check-post in Katra and recovered the contraband from the duo, they said.

The accused identified as Sajjad Ahmed along with a juvenile accomplice were arrested with the motorcycle impounded while the minor was sent to juvenile custody in Reasi, police said. A case was registered at Katra police station against them, they further said.