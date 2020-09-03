2 drug peddlers held with 1.8 kg of cannabis in J&K's Reasi
Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 1.8 kg of cannabis recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said. A police team intercepted a motorcycle near Balni check-post in Katra and recovered the contraband from the duo, they said. The accused identified as Sajjad Ahmed along with a juvenile accomplice were arrested with the motorcycle impounded while the minor was sent to juvenile custody in Reasi, police said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:56 IST
Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 1.8 kg of cannabis recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said. A police team intercepted a motorcycle near Balni check-post in Katra and recovered the contraband from the duo, they said.
The accused identified as Sajjad Ahmed along with a juvenile accomplice were arrested with the motorcycle impounded while the minor was sent to juvenile custody in Reasi, police said. A case was registered at Katra police station against them, they further said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Reasi district
- Kashmir
- Katra