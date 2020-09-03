Kerala Startup Mission to launch Campus Green project

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with departments of Higher Education and Environment, is launching a project aimed at improving environmental performance and floral biodiversity in the campuses. Apart from merely a green challenge, Campus Green is also an initiative to encourage biodiversity initiatives in campuses, with the implementation of technology, a KSUM release said here on Thursday.

'Campus Green' Project intends to provide students and Startups with funding to support novel solutions and innovative projects to support greening of campus initiativeby leveraging Technology to address the sustainability challengesassociated withon-campus applications, it said. The objective of the programme is to welcome implementable solutions from students, faculty, and startups about ways to improve the environmental performance and floral biodiversity in a particular identified campus, the release said.

The programme intends to contribute to the overall environmental performance of the state, foster environmental literacy, behavioral impact, community engagement, training and learning opportunities in green-innovation domain, it said. The Green Challenge boosts use of technology in biodiversity programmes. Selected startups will be assigned three acres of land in identified campuses to develop a greening project for two years.

Student innovators can include a faculty member as an advisor. The programme will support remote monitoring using sensors and management protocols to ensure growth and design as well as maintain landscape using emerging technologies.

It will also link and leverage carbon credits or other green accreditations/accolades, the release said. Startup Mission will support and handhold selected students, team and startups during the project period, it added.