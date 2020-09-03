Normal life disrupted as heavy rains lash Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh

Normal life in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur came to a near standstill on Thursday as heavy rains, accompanied with strong wind, lashed the district, officials said. The overnight rains affected movement of people, and led to a sharp fall in temperature and an increase in water levels in the Beas river and its tributaries.

The water levels in the Beas river and its tributaries have risen sharply and people have been advised not to go near the river bed. There are about one dozen khads (rivulets) flowing through the district that become fierce during the rainy season and create havoc around their catchments.

Traffic on about a dozen roads has come to a near standstill, officials said. The district has received 892.00 mm rainfall during the current monsoon season from June 1 to September 2 as against 953.5 mm during the same period last year.

The meteorological department has forecast more rains with thunderstorms in the next two days..