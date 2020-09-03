Left Menu
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation extends bus services started for Onam festival

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has extended special bus services (started for Onam festival) from Bengaluru and Mysuru to various parts of Kerala.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has extended special bus services (started for Onam festival) from Bengaluru and Mysuru to various parts of Kerala. Operation of bus services from Bengaluru and Mysuru to Kerala will end on September 7 and from Kerala on September 8.

A press note from KSRTC said, "KSRTC is operating special services to Kerala State on the occasion of Onam festival from August 24, 2020 till September 6, 2020. They are run from Bengaluru and Mysuru to various places in Kerala. For the convenience of the travelling public the operation of special services is extended up to September 8. The operation of buses from Bengaluru and Mysuru to Kerala state will end on September 7 and from Kerala on September 8." As per the press note, the services will be operated on below mentioned routes. From Bengaluru to Kannur, Ernakulam, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palghat. Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Vadakara and from these places to Bengaluru. From Mysuru to Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam and from these places to Mysuru.

From Karnataka to Kerala, As per Kerala State Government Orders, All passengers coming from other States to Kerala shall mandatorily register in the Covid Jagratha Portal of Kerala Govt, the press note said. Proof of registration shall be shown to KSRTC officials before boarding the bus. Otherwise boarding will be denied. It is mandatory for all passengers to wear mask, it said.

Passengers can book tickets in advance online at www.ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchisee advance reservation counters for the above services. The passengers are requested to avail the above facilities, it added. (ANI)

