Gita Press asks people not to fall for rumours about its financial health and donate

The Gita Press, one of the largest publishers of religious books, Thursday said some antisocial elements were fleecing people by spreading rumours that it was facing financial challenges and needed “donations” to survive. In a statement shared on Twitter, The Gita Press said it was not facing any financial issues. “The Gita Press is running smoothly. The institution does not accept any kind of donation or financial aid," it said. Its trustee Devidayal Agarwal said, “Some people are allegedly spreading rumours about Gita Press' financial condition and also about closure of the press and they are asking for donations in the name of the press. "I want to tell everyone that Gita Press doesn't accept any kind of donation and these are fake rumours as the press is working smoothly.” he also said.

Gita Press Manager Lalmani said similar rumours were spread in 2015 when the press was locked for a few days after employees went on a strike demanding increase in wages. Taking advantage of the situation, he said, some people spread the news of the press being locked on social media platforms and started asking for “donations” for it. The Gita Press has then temporarily closed its bank account so that no one will be able to deposit any money in it and also clearly relay the message of no financial issues, Gita Press manager, Lalmani said. Now some people are again spreading the same message and trying to fool people and asking donations so I appeal through you to not donate a single penny in the name of Gita Press, he added.