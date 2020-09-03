Left Menu
Development News Edition

Road crashes in Delhi down 14 pc in 2019, most victims males: NCRB

Altogether, 1.54 lakh people were killed across India in 4,37,396 cases of 'road accidents' that also rendered 4.39 lakh people injured, the data for 2019 revealed. MHA officials said the NCRB report for 2019 shows that the number of road accidents in most states have declined and held the new Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) as a reason behind the improvement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:09 IST
Road crashes in Delhi down 14 pc in 2019, most victims males: NCRB

Road accidents in Delhi came down by 14 per cent in 2019 when 226 lesser people were killed in the crashes in comparison to 2018, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. The national capital recorded 5,601 road mishaps in which 1,508 people were killed and another 4,949 injured, down from 6,517 accident cases, 1,734 deaths and 5,640 injured people in 2018, the data showed.

The number of such cases was much more in 2017 when 6,672 accidents were recorded across Delhi. However, the number of people killed that year stood at 1,638 and those injured was 6,086, stated the NCRB data from that year. A gender-wise study of the victims done by the NCRB, which functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), states that more males than females died and suffered injuries in the road crashes.

In 2019 and 2017, males formed the 90 per cent of the victims who died in road crashes in the national capital, while the figure stood at 89 per cent in 2018, according to the data. Both in 2019 and 2018, 85 per cent of the people injured in road crashes in the national capital were males, while the figure stood at 87 per cent in 2017, it added.   Altogether, 1.54 lakh people were killed across India in 4,37,396 cases of 'road accidents' that also rendered 4.39 lakh people injured, the data for 2019 revealed.

MHA officials said the NCRB report for 2019 shows that the number of road accidents in most states have declined and held the new Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) as a reason behind the improvement. “Road accidents that form 92.2 percent of the total traffic accidents have consistently declined in the country. This may be attributed to better implementation of laws such as the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA)," a senior MHA official told PTI. "Road accidents due to over speeding, which was a major cause of road accidents in previous years and driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol in the country have declined nationally owing to amendments in the MVA,” the official said.

In the national capital, the deaths in cases of road accidents have seen a major decline from 1,734 to 1,508, the official said, adding, this was largely due to focused enforcement drives carried out by the Delhi Police in black spots and accident prone areas, road safety awareness campaigns carried out with special emphasis on school children and auto and bus drivers. The placement of CCTV cameras at important traffic junctions, amendments in the MVA and suggestions given by Delhi Police in aspects related to road engineering which have been undertaken and are continuing, such as street lighting, grills on central verges , foot overbridges and shifting of bus stops to less congested areas also helped, the official added. “Delhi Police have also been carrying out accident cause analysis of each fatal accident and rectification measures are being taken accordingly. In addition, traffic police deployment is being done as per time and space analysis of traffic,” the MHA official said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka clears Special Incentives Scheme for ESDM sector

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to the Special Incentives Scheme for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing ESDM sector in the state, through which it expects investment of over Rs 5,000 crore and 43,000 direct empl...

King cobra spotted at 2,400 metres in Uttarakhand's Nainital 

The worlds longest venomous snake, the king cobra, has been for the first time sighted at a height of 2,400 metres in Uttarakhand, says a recent study. It is a new altitude record for the cold blooded species whose habitat is usually found ...

Macron to meet Ivory Coast President Ouattara after election u-turn

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara will meet French President Emmnauel Macron on Friday just days after announcing he would run for a third-term despite protests by opponents who say the constitution forbids him to contest the October ...

Amid tension with China, New Delhi to host Quad meet and 2+2 dialogue

India will soon be hosting a meeting of Quad, which also includes Australia, Japan and the United States, and details are also being worked out for India-US 22 dialogue. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed about the diplomatic engag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020