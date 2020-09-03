Left Menu
Development News Edition

Show-cause notice sought against Pune jumbo facility operator

During a review meeting held with the personnel of the Lifeline Hospitals Services, which operates the facility, and AAA Healthcare, its consultant, Kumar pointed out that required number of medical experts and staff for 800-bed hospital were not available. After the review, Kumar wrote a letter to the commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and asked him to issue show-cause notices to the concerned agencies.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:48 IST
Show-cause notice sought against Pune jumbo facility operator

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has sought issuance of show-cause notices to the agencies operating a jumbo COVID Care hospital here following allegations of mismanagement at the facility. Kumar paid a visit to the jumbo care facility set up on the premises of the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) in Shivajinagar area, where a Marathi news channel reporter died on Wednesday allegedly as did not get a cardiac ambulance on time.

The civic chief on Wednesday took a review of the medical and logistical facilities there. During a review meeting held with the personnel of the Lifeline Hospitals Services, which operates the facility, and AAA Healthcare, its consultant, Kumar pointed out that required number of medical experts and staff for 800-bed hospital were not available.

After the review, Kumar wrote a letter to the commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and asked him to issue show-cause notices to the concerned agencies. He also said that there were complaints that the patients admitted at the facility are not getting breakfast and meals on time.

In his letter, Kumar said there were issues like improper dead bodymanagement, unavailability of enough data entry operators, delay inpatient admission, lack of coordination between the agencies at the jumbo care facility. He alleged that despite clear instructions to set up 50 beds for suspected COVID-19 patients, there are actually only 10 beds available for them.

The jumbo facility was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The administration had at that time said that the facility will have 800 beds, including 200 ICU ones. After the death of the journalist, there were allegations about mismanagement at the facility.

The deceased journalist's sister had said her brother would have been alive had the cardiac ambulance been made available in time. She also alleged gross mismanagement at the facility, saying that it was being managed by trainee doctors.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wrangler introduces Jeep's first electric-powered vehicle

Fiat Chryslers Jeep brand is starting to offer gas-electric hybrid and eventually full electric powertrains across its lineup. The company rolled out the first of them Thursday, a plug-in Wrangler to go on sale in the U.S., Europe and China...

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Rajesh Kumar cremated with full military honours

Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in a firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri, was cremated with full military honours at his native Kalichpur village here on Thursday evening. Kumar was killed along the line of con...

Xi praises resistance spirit in marking end of Pacific War

President Xi Jinping on Thursday praised Chinas spirit of resistance in commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific, saying any attempt to alter the nations course under Communist Party rule would be resiste...

MANUU postpones entrance test on account of COVID-19

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU here on Thursday announced postponement of its the entrance test for admissions into various regular courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of prevalent situation due to COVID-19, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020