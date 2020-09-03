Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany pressed to rethink Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Navalny poisoning

"We must pursue hard politics, we must respond with the only language (Russian President Vladimir) Putin understands - that is gas sales," Norbert Roettgen, the conservative head of Germany's parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said on Thursday. Late on Wednesday he had said completion of Nord Stream 2 "would be the maximum confirmation and encouragement for Putin to continue this kind of politics".

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:57 IST
Germany pressed to rethink Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Navalny poisoning
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Pressure mounted on German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday to reconsider the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will take gas from Russia to Germany, after she said Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had been poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent.

Merkel said on Wednesday that Navalny, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital, was the victim of a murder attempt using the nerve agent Novichok, and demanded an explanation by Russia. Moscow has denied involvement and said the West should not leap to hasty conclusions.

Western countries have condemned the attack and many German politicians want a tough response. "We must pursue hard politics, we must respond with the only language (Russian President Vladimir) Putin understands - that is gas sales," Norbert Roettgen, the conservative head of Germany's parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, he had said completion of Nord Stream 2 "would be the maximum confirmation and encouragement for Putin to continue this kind of politics". Nord Stream 2 will double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Led by Russia's Gazprom with Western partners, the project is more than 90% completed and scheduled to operate from early 2021, which could make it hard to stop. The project has split the European Union, with some members saying it will undermine the traditional gas transit state, Ukraine and increase the bloc's energy reliance on Russia.

The United States, keen to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales to Europe, also opposes the pipeline and has targeted some companies involved with sanctions. It is not clear Merkel, who has been unwavering in her support for the project, will bow to pressure.

Showing she was in no hurry to act, she said on Thursday any response depended on Russia's behavior. She said last week the Navalny case should not be linked to the pipeline, which is backed by Uniper, Wintershall DEA, Royal Dutch Shell, Engie, and OMV.

Many in Merkel's pro-business conservative party want it to be finished. A spokesman for Uniper, which has said it will lend up to 950 million euros to the project, said 2,300 km of the 2,460 km of the twin pipelines that make up Nord Stream 2 had been laid and Europe needed them.

"The pipeline and LNG infrastructure are both urgently needed to ensure secure, flexible, and low-cost gas supply in Europe in the future," he said. Former Social Democrat (SPD) Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Putin and lobbyist for Russian energy firms, has been involved with the pipeline.

Many in the SPD, which shares power with Merkel's conservatives, also back it but the head of the SPD parliamentary party said all options must be considered. Prominent security analysts are also making the case for a tough stance.

"If we want to send a clear message to Moscow with our partners, then economic relations must be on the agenda and that means the Nord Stream 2 project must not be left out," Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference and a former ambassador to Washington, said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wrangler introduces Jeep's first electric-powered vehicle

Fiat Chryslers Jeep brand is starting to offer gas-electric hybrid and eventually full electric powertrains across its lineup. The company rolled out the first of them Thursday, a plug-in Wrangler to go on sale in the U.S., Europe and China...

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Rajesh Kumar cremated with full military honours

Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in a firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri, was cremated with full military honours at his native Kalichpur village here on Thursday evening. Kumar was killed along the line of con...

Xi praises resistance spirit in marking end of Pacific War

President Xi Jinping on Thursday praised Chinas spirit of resistance in commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific, saying any attempt to alter the nations course under Communist Party rule would be resiste...

MANUU postpones entrance test on account of COVID-19

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU here on Thursday announced postponement of its the entrance test for admissions into various regular courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of prevalent situation due to COVID-19, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020