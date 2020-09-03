Left Menu
Delhi sees mostly dry weather; only traces of rainfall in some parts

Districts in northwest India which have recorded over 50 per cent rainfall deficiency include Panchkula (-61 per cent), Mathura (-60 per cent), Ghaziabad (-59 per cent), Kausambi (-57 per cent), Bulandshahr (-56 per cent), Rampur (-55 per cent), Hoshiarpur (-53 per cent), Rohtak (-52 per cent) and Kanpur (-50 per cent)..

Most parts of the national capital remained dry on Thursday despite the meteorological department's forecast for moderate rains here. A few areas, including Palam and Ridge, recorded traces of rainfall.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 62 and 85 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the Met issued an alert for moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, central Delhi has recorded 62 per cent less rainfall this monsoon season and is the second-most rain-deficient district in northwest India.

The district has gauged 222.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 582.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. It is the second-most rain-deficient district in northwest India this monsoon season after Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has recorded only 66.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 452 mm – a shortfall of 85 per cent.

Northeast and Northwest Delhi have also recorded 33 per cent less precipitation so far. While Northeast Delhi has gauged 401.5 mm rain against the normal of 582.3 mm, Northwest Delhi has reported 276.5 mm against 399.7 mm recorded usually.

Districts in northwest India which have recorded over 50 per cent rainfall deficiency include Panchkula (-61 per cent), Mathura (-60 per cent), Ghaziabad (-59 per cent), Kausambi (-57 per cent), Bulandshahr (-56 per cent), Rampur (-55 per cent), Hoshiarpur (-53 per cent), Rohtak (-52 per cent) and Kanpur (-50 per cent).

