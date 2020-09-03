Haryana IPS officer Ashwin Shenvi relieved for CBI deputation

The Haryana government on Thursday relieved DIG Ashwin Shenvi with immediate effect for appointment as the SP of the Central Bureau of Investigation on a four-year deputation. Shenvi, a 2006-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, was currently posted as the Superintendent of Police, Jind. The Haryana government has placed services of senior IPS officer Ashwin Shenvi at the disposal of the Centre for appointment as of the SP, Central Bureau Investigation, on deputation basis for a period of four years from the date of his joining the CBI, an order issued by the state Home Department said. Meanwhile, Kaithal SP Shashank Kumar Sawan has been given the additional charge of the Jind Superintendent of Police.