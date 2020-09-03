Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prolonged impasse on China border can have high economic costs: Saran

There is a considerable deployment of Indian and Chinese troops on both sides of the border and a continuing standoff during the winter season may lead to high economic costs and a "fairly prolonged impasse", former foreign secretary Shyam Saran said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:31 IST
Prolonged impasse on China border can have high economic costs: Saran

There is a considerable deployment of Indian and Chinese troops on both sides of the border and a continuing standoff during the winter season may lead to high economic costs and a "fairly prolonged impasse", former foreign secretary Shyam Saran said on Thursday. The comments came amid the Ministry of External Affairs saying on Thursday that the situation witnessed in the border areas in eastern Ladakh over the past four months is a "direct result" of actions taken by China aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region.

In an interview with Karan Thapar for news website The Wire, Saran said, "The Chinese have suggested that the process of disengagement is complete -- as if nothing more needs to be done. There does not seem to be any intention, for example, to vacate some of the additional areas which they have occupied in the Pangong lake area..." Saran also said, "My sense is, if this, for example, continues during the winter -– which would be very difficult because this area is very inhospitable during winter – it would require a considerable investment in setting up heated dwelling units, making certain you have enough equipment for use during very very severe winters." "If that is going to happen then I imagine that there will be a fairly prolonged impasse between them," he added. Saran also said he believes India imposing serious economic costs on China may not work.

Noting that India is the fastest-growing market for several Chinese companies, he said the question to ask is whether the fortunes of these Chinese companies are important enough to the government to moderate their position with regard to the territorial issue. India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two-and-half months amid a border standoff in the eastern Ladakh area.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SC rejects plea for pensionable service benefits to women Army officers after cut-off date

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea seeking grant of pensionable service benefits to women SSC officers of Army, who completed 14-year in service after the cut-off date of February 17 fixed by the top court. The apex court said that...

Germany's Scholz plans 2021 budget with new debt of over 80 bln euros - source

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is working on a budget for next year that would see Berlin take on net new debt of at least 80 billion euros to fund more measures in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a source said on Thursday....

Act of kindness benefit health and well-being: Study

Helping other people, showing some act of kindness to others can be good for peoples health and well-being, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. However, not all good-hearted behavior is equally benefic...

Cycling-Kazakhstan's Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six

Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he won the sixth stage, a 191-km trek from Le Teil on Thursday.The Astana rider prevailed from an eight-man breakaway at the top of the Mont Aigoual. Spains Jesus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020