Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hotels, restaurants, clubs in Delhi can serve liquor from Sept 9-30 on trial basis

Hotels, restaurants and clubs in Delhi were allowed to serve liquor on a trial basis from September 9-30, but not more than 50 per cent of their seating capacity will be allowed so that COVID-19 distancing norms are followed, officials said Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:46 IST
Hotels, restaurants, clubs in Delhi can serve liquor from Sept 9-30 on trial basis

Hotels, restaurants and clubs in Delhi were allowed to serve liquor on a trial basis from September 9-30, but not more than 50 per cent of their seating capacity will be allowed so that COVID-19 distancing norms are followed, officials said Thursday. As these outlets prepare to serve liquour after over a five-month gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said only asymptomatic customers and staff will be allowed and wearing a mask will be mandatory for entry. Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the Chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow hotels, clubs and restaurants having excise license to serve liquor to their customers.

An official said that no standing customer will be served liquor and all establishments will also have to ensure provision for sanitiser dispenser and thermal scanning at the entrance. However, hotels, restaurants and clubs in the COVID-19 containment zones will remain closed. The official said that they have been allowed to operate from September 9 to September 30 on a trial basis and thereafter, the DDMA will review it.

"Not more than 50 per cent of the approved seating capacity will be allowed inside these establishments so that social distancing norms are maintained," the official said. The DDMA issued standard operating procedures on Thursday for the functioning of bars in hotels, restaurants and clubs.

"Effective and frequent sanitisation within premises shall be done at regular intervals with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing areas. Rooms, other service areas, seats/tables will be sanitised each time a customer leaves," the DDMA said in its SOPs. It also stated that only asymptomatic staff will be allowed for duty in the premises and they will be required to wear gloves, face-masks and maintain complete health hygiene.

The DDMA also warned hotels, restaurants and clubs of strict action, including cancellation of their license, if they fail to comply with the SOPs. It also stated that all public health measures outlined in the SOPs issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will have to be strictly ensured.

It added that adequate manpower will be deployed by clubs, restaurants and hotels for ensuring social distancing norms. Proper disposal of masks or gloves left over by the customers and staff must be ensured by these establishments. Spitting will be strictly prohibited, it said. Welcoming the decision, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) Director General Vinod Giri said, “We have repeatedly requested for it and are glad to see the Government yet again demonstrating its progressive and business-friendly outlook. “Though this sector accounts for less than 10% of liquor sales, its rejuvenation is a major psychological milestone on road back to normalcy in Delhi,” he said. He said an estimated 15,000 cases of liquor are locked up in inventory with bars and restaurants, and liquidation of that will be great relief to the hospitality sector. “It will also help in dealing with the livelihood crisis which the workers were facing due to closure of this particular business,” he said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: SAS Nagar admin directs hospitals to issue COVID-19 health bulletin twice a day

Punjabs Sahibzada Ajit Singh SAS Nagar administration on Thursday directed the medical superintendents of private hospitals in the district to issue bulletin twice a day to facilitate frequent health update of admitted COVID-19 positive pat...

Cycling-Kazakh Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six

Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he won the sixth stage, a 191-km trek from Le Teil on Thursday as the top guns again delayed the fight for the general classification. Astana rider Lutsenko, a for...

SC rejects plea for pensionable service benefits to women Army officers after cut-off date

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea seeking grant of pensionable service benefits to women SSC officers of Army, who completed 14-year in service after the cut-off date of February 17 fixed by the top court. The apex court said that...

Germany's Scholz plans 2021 budget with new debt of over 80 bln euros - source

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is working on a budget for next year that would see Berlin take on net new debt of at least 80 billion euros to fund more measures in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a source said on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020