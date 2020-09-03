Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt says ready to answer every question asked in Parliament; Oppn cries foul

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had not consulted all the opposition leaders. He said doing away with the Question Hour, not holding the government accountable to the questions of public interest raised in Parliament in the "starred" category "is an assault on India's democracy and a sinister design to undermine the Parliament of the country and Parliamentary practices".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:48 IST
Govt says ready to answer every question asked in Parliament; Oppn cries foul

The government on Thursday said it will answer every question asked in Parliament and 160 "unstarred" questions will be answered every day during the upcoming Monsoon session starting September 14, sources said. Countering the Opposition charge of curtailing the Question Hour, the sources in the government said this is not the first time that the Question Hour will not be taken up during a session as it was dispensed with in 2004 and 2009, besides also in 1991 as well as in 1962, 1975 and 1976 for various reasons.

A research conducted by the Rajya Sabha also revealed that 60 per cent of Question Hour time was not availed during the last five years with only 40 per cent utilisation. Sources said the Question Hour was first done away with during the Emergency in 1975 and 1976, when everything was functioning normally except opposition leaders, who were put behind bars, and the media, which was censored.

Unlike then, the government has argued that it is a real health emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the session is being held under extraordinary circumstances even as there is a paucity of time. The presiding officers of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have received a letter from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, informing them that the government has consulted different political parties and that there is a broad consensus, barring one political party, on doing away with the Question Hour.

It is based on this consensus among the opposition parties that the government has requested the presiding officers to do away with the Question Hour and Private Members' Business for this session, the sources said. Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had not consulted all the opposition leaders.

He said doing away with the Question Hour, not holding the government accountable to the questions of public interest raised in Parliament in the "starred" category "is an assault on India's democracy and a sinister design to undermine the Parliament of the country and Parliamentary practices". He said in the "starred" question category, the minister concerned has to answer supplementary questions. The idea is to hold the government accountable to ensure that public welfare steps are taken and fix accountability of the government to Parliament and through it, to the 130 crore people of India, the Congress leader said.

Besides the "unstarred" questions, up to 10 special mentions would also be taken up to bring matters of importance to the government's notice, the sources said. Both houses will also discuss important issues like the pandemic, the state of the economy and other developments and there will be provisions for short-duration discussions, besides calling attention notices will also be taken up, they said.

The Opposition has criticised the government for its decision not to have the Question Hour and the Private Members' Business, alleging that it is trying to "murder" democracy in the name of COVID-19 and the session is being convened to bring legislative proposals to replace ordinances. "By abolishing the Question Hour, the government is running scared of answering relevant questions to the people of India through their elected representatives. The Modi government does not want to answer questions on the transgressions by China, about India's economy and the free fall of the GDP.

"The Modi government does not want to be held accountable in the coronavirus (pandemic). It does not want to be held accountable for the closure of businesses and industries. The Modi government does not want to be held accountable for the sinister stifling of democracy and that is why it wants to end the Question Hour. The Congress party will oppose it tooth and nail," Surjewala said at an online media briefing. Government sources have argued that there has been no Question Hour in assemblies in states ruled by the Congress or other opposition parties during the pandemic and that sessions are being held for only one to three days.

The research conducted by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat revealed that during 2015-19, only about 40 per cent of the Question Hour time was available to raise questions and obtain oral responses of the government and 60 per cent of it went unused on account of disruptions. In the said period, the Rajya Sabha held a total of 332 sittings, during which a total time of 332 hours was available for the Question Hour, but only 133 hours and 17 minutes were spent on raising questions and obtaining oral replies from the ministers concerned.

The actual time spent on the Question Hour was 18 hours and seven minutes in 2015, 34 hours and 48 minutes in 2016, the maximum of 35 hours and 13 minutes in 2017 and the minimum of 14 hours and 29 minutes in 2018. Only 30 hours and 40 minutes were spent in 2019..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: SAS Nagar admin directs hospitals to issue COVID-19 health bulletin twice a day

Punjabs Sahibzada Ajit Singh SAS Nagar administration on Thursday directed the medical superintendents of private hospitals in the district to issue bulletin twice a day to facilitate frequent health update of admitted COVID-19 positive pat...

Cycling-Kazakh Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six

Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he won the sixth stage, a 191-km trek from Le Teil on Thursday as the top guns again delayed the fight for the general classification. Astana rider Lutsenko, a for...

SC rejects plea for pensionable service benefits to women Army officers after cut-off date

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea seeking grant of pensionable service benefits to women SSC officers of Army, who completed 14-year in service after the cut-off date of February 17 fixed by the top court. The apex court said that...

Germany's Scholz plans 2021 budget with new debt of over 80 bln euros - source

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is working on a budget for next year that would see Berlin take on net new debt of at least 80 billion euros to fund more measures in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a source said on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020