SDMC demolishes unauthorised constructions under big drive

Civic authorities on Thursday took a massive action against "unauthorised structures" in several areas in south Delhi and eight such properties were demolished, SDMC officials said. The building department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation took action in Chhattarpur Enclave, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Greater Kailash-II, Lado sarai and Toot Sarai, they said.

"Eight unauthorised properties were demolished and have been left in uninhabitable condition, so as to leave no scope for any further unauthorised constructions or use," the SDMC said in a statement. Separate demolition teams were constituted to take action and overcome the tendency of unauthorised constructions, it said.

Two properties each in C-block Chhattarpur Enclave and one each in Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Greater Kailash-II, Lado sarai, Toot Sarai were demolished, the SDM C said. Necessary precautions from COVID-19 point of view were taken by the department authorities while undertaking such demolition and sealing actions. The building department has been taking action against unauthorised constructions for demolition under provisions of the DMC Act, 1957.

"The department has also been issuing notices to unscrupulous builders, as it has been observed that such builders were targeting gullible citizens by promising to get them more habitable space at a cheaper cost without getting the building plan sanctioned," the statement said. During the last one month , the department has taken 71 demolition actions and sealing actions against unauthorised constructions in Chhattarpur Enclave, Greater Kailash-II, Lado sarai, Toot Sarai Panchsheel Vihar, Khirki Extension, Chhattarpur Pahari and Chitranjan Park, it said.

Further, in 55 cases, the builders have been prosecuted under the DMC Act, 1957 and criminal cases have been lodged with the police authorities during the last two months against them. Apart from this, the localities are being inspected regularly to check unauthorised constructions, the SDMC said.