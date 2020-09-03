Left Menu
Development News Edition

SDMC demolishes unauthorised constructions under big drive

The building department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation took action in Chhattarpur Enclave, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Greater Kailash-II, Lado sarai and Toot Sarai, they said. "Eight unauthorised properties were demolished and have been left in uninhabitable condition, so as to leave no scope for any further unauthorised constructions or use," the SDMC said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:14 IST
SDMC demolishes unauthorised constructions under big drive

Civic authorities on Thursday took a massive action against "unauthorised structures" in several areas in south Delhi and eight such properties were demolished, SDMC officials said. The building department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation took action in Chhattarpur Enclave, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Greater Kailash-II, Lado sarai and Toot Sarai, they said.

"Eight unauthorised properties were demolished and have been left in uninhabitable condition, so as to leave no scope for any further unauthorised constructions or use," the SDMC said in a statement. Separate demolition teams were constituted to take action and overcome the tendency of unauthorised constructions, it said.

Two properties each in C-block Chhattarpur Enclave and one each in Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Greater Kailash-II, Lado sarai, Toot Sarai were demolished, the SDM C said. Necessary precautions from COVID-19 point of view were taken by the department authorities while undertaking such demolition and sealing actions.     The building department has been taking action against unauthorised constructions for demolition under provisions of the DMC Act, 1957.

"The department has also been issuing notices to unscrupulous builders, as it has been observed that such builders were targeting gullible citizens by promising to get them more habitable space at a cheaper cost without getting the building plan sanctioned," the statement said. During the last one month , the department has taken 71 demolition actions and sealing actions against unauthorised constructions in Chhattarpur Enclave, Greater Kailash-II, Lado sarai, Toot Sarai Panchsheel Vihar, Khirki Extension, Chhattarpur Pahari and Chitranjan Park, it said.

Further, in 55 cases, the builders have been prosecuted under the DMC Act, 1957 and criminal cases have been lodged with the police authorities during the last two months against them. Apart from this, the localities are being inspected regularly to check unauthorised constructions, the SDMC said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ferrari's struggles unlikely to end at home race at Monza

Last year Charles Leclerc was cheered by thousands of passionate Ferrari fans at Monza after he ended the teams nine-year wait for victory at its home circuit. Fast forward 12 months and things will be very different at Formula Ones Italian...

India's COVID-19 count crosses 38.50 lakh after 83,883 new cases; 1043 deaths in last 24 hours

With the highest single-day spike of 83,883 new coronavirus cases, Indias coronavirus case count crossed 38.50 lakh on Thursday. The death toll reached 67,376 after 1,043 more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.The Health...

Gen Rawat warns Pak against trying to take advantage of India's border row with China

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday warned Pakistan against trying to take advantage of Indias border row with China in eastern Ladakh, saying Islamabad could suffer heavy losses for any misadventure. In an interactive sessio...

Afghan government says mother's name can go on birth certificates

The Afghan government has accepted a proposal to put mothers names on their childrens birth certificates, in a rare win for womens rights activists in the deeply conservative country.Campaigners have for years pushed for women to be named o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020