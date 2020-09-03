Left Menu
Development News Edition

Totally convinced solution to India-China border row has to be found in domain of diplomacy: EAM Jaishankar

"The reality is what happens at the border will impact the relationship, you cannot separate it." "I made this point a few days earlier in another context, I would say that I am totally convinced that a solution to the situation has to be found in the domain of diplomacy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:27 IST
Totally convinced solution to India-China border row has to be found in domain of diplomacy: EAM Jaishankar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he is "totally convinced" that a solution to the India-China border row has to be found in the domain of diplomacy. Jaishankar also asserted that it was vital for both the countries to reach an "accommodation" not just for themselves, but the world has a lot riding on it.

"I am also conscious that you have the situation that we have in border areas of the western sector(across Ladakh). Because we have the long(term) view, our position there has been very clear--we have agreements and understandings with China. The agreements and understandings must be scrupulousy observed by both parties," Jaishankar said at an online event for the launch of his book. "The reality is what happens at the border will impact the relationship, you cannot separate it." "I made this point a few days earlier in another context, I would say that I am totally convinced that a solution to the situation has to be found in the domain of diplomacy. And I say that with responsibility," he said. Asserting that this is not the easiest of times in India-China relationship, Jaishankar pointed out that he had written the book 'The India Way: Strategies For An Uncertain World' before the Galwan Valley clashes broke out on June 15 in which 20 Indian army personnel were killed. He also said India and China were two civilizational states who are going to enter the fourth industrial revolution when most other big civilizations did not make it.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rupani invites American firms to invest in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday pitched for close cooperation with the US in giving impetus to startups and asserted that the rich diaspora of Gujaratis in America was a testimony of growing mutual trust between the two coun...

Tennis-Pironkova comeback continues with win over Muguruza

Tsvetana Pironkova, playing in her first event since 2017, claimed a shock upset at the U.S. Open on Thursday by dispatching double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 7-5 6-3 to move into the third round.After three years away from the WTA ...

Mideast's confirmed coronavirus death toll goes over 50,000

The confirmed death toll from the coronavirus passed 50,000 in the Middle East on Thursday, according to a count from The Associated Press based on official numbers provided by health authorities. Those numbers still may be an undercount, t...

Allegation of this nature hugely concerning: Yorkshire Cricket reacts to Azeem Rafiq's racism claims

The allegation of this nature is hugely concerning, said Yorkshire Cricket on Thursday after the former England U-19 spinner Azeem Rafiq claimed he was close to committing suicide because of the racism he faced within the club. I know how c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020