Mahad building collapse: builder surrenders before police

Sixteen people were killed in the collapse of Tariq Garden building at Mahad in Raigad distict on August 24. Farooq Mamoodmiya Kazi, the builder, surrendered on Thursday evening, the official said. Kazi had been on the run after the incident, he added. The Mahad police had earlier arrested two persons in the case including the building's RCC consultant.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:28 IST
The builder who had constructed the five-storey building in Maharashtra's Mahad town which collapsed last month was arrested on Thursday, a local police official said. Sixteen people were killed in the collapse of Tariq Garden building at Mahad in Raigad distict on August 24.

Farooq Mamoodmiya Kazi, the builder, surrendered on Thursday evening, the official said. Kazi had been on the run after the incident, he added.

The Mahad police had earlier arrested two persons in the case including the building's RCC consultant. The police had registered an FIR against Farooq Kazi, RCC consultant Bahubali Dhamne, architect Gaurav Shahand two others under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

