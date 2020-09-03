Coronavirus outbreak in famous Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, Sonipat

As per health officials, 65 employees of Sukhdev Dhaba have tested COVID19 positive and all the 65 staffers are asymptomatic and have been home quarantined.

As a precaution, the Dhaba has been closed for two days and is being sanitized. Officials said that samples of those working at the Dhaba have been taken for tests.

The 'Dhaba' will be sanitized as per COVID19 protocols and Positive patients have been isolated. SDM & field teams instructed to implement containment measures, said SL Punia, Sonipat DC.

According to our latest reports, 10 employees of Garam Dharam have been tested positive.

Today 131 positive cases have been registered in the Sonipat district taking the tally to total 4978 cases in the district.