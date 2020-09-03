Arunachal Pradesh DyCM hands over Rs 50 lakh to family members of Corona warrior

Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday handed over the first Corona warriors insurance amount of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of a government driver, who lost his life while performing COVID-19 duties.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:00 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday handed over the first Corona warriors insurance amount of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of a government driver, who lost his life while performing COVID-19 duties. Mein symbolically handed over the insurance amount during a virtual meeting at National Informatics Centre (NIC) Tezu, in Lohit district.

Sangpuia Tayo, a contingency driver attached with the Zonal Hospital Tezu, lost his life in a road accident on July 4 at Lathao while performing Covid-19 duty. He met with the accident while returning to Tezu after delivering swab samples at Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) at Dibrugarh in Assam. Mein, while handing over the insurance amount to the family members, paid his tribute to the corona warrior. He also consoled the family members and assured to extend all possible assistance to them, an official communiqu said here.

The deputy chief minister further advised the family members to remain strong and courageous in this situation. Health Minister Alo Libang, who also attended the virtual meeting, applauded the Corona warrior team of Lohit for successfully treating and discharging the first Covid-19 patient of the state.

Libang claimed that Arunachal Pradesh is second highest state in the country in terms of curing the virus and further asked the people not to panic of the situation and appealed them to remain alert and maintain the social distancing norms and SoPs. Lohit District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr S Chai Pul expressed her gratitude to the government for quick processing and delivery of insurance amount to the bereaved family.

The insurance amount has been transferred by the insurance company to the bank account of Tayo's wife..

