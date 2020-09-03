Left Menu
Haryana: Two Murthal dhabas sealed after 75 workers test COVID positive

Two dhabas in Haryana's Murthal were sealed on Thursday after their 75 workers tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said. The DC said the district administration has ordered to sanitise the eateries. Murthal is famous for its eateries and is often thronged by people travelling on the Delhi-Ambala national highway.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:06 IST
Two dhabas in Haryana's Murthal were sealed on Thursday after their 75 workers tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said. According to Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia, majority 65 workers tested positive at the Amrik-Sukhdev dhaba. Ten workers belonged to the other dhaba, he told PTI over the phone.

Both dhabas are located in Sonipat's Murthal and nearly 50 km away from Delhi. The DC said both dhabas have been sealed till further orders and efforts are on to trace as many contacts as possible of the positive cases. The DC said the district administration has ordered to sanitise the eateries.

Murthal is famous for its eateries and is often thronged by people travelling on the Delhi-Ambala national highway. Many people from Delhi also visit Murthal as a getaway destination as the place has many famous dhabas. The DC said the Sonipat district administration has been running a special drive for the sampling of workers at the dhabas and it was during this process that these cases were detected. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said the district administration keeps carrying routine checks at dhabas to ensure that they follow all norms and guidelines, including those pertaining to social distancing. Haryana on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,881 coronavirus cases with 19 fatalities.

Sonipat district reported 190 coronavirus cases, according to a state Health Department bulletin. As per the bulletin, Sonipat, which so far has reported 4,747 cases with 41 fatalities, is the third worst-hit district after Faridabad and Gurgaon.

