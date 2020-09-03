JK Police chief approves seizure of five vehicles used in terror crimes

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh has approved the seizure of five vehicles that were used in terror crimes, officials said here on Thursday

"District Police Kulgam and Budgam got approval from DGP, J&K Police, Dilbag Singh under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for seizure of five vehicles used in terror crimes," a police spokesman said

While four vehicles -- including a truck and a motorcycle -- were used in militancy-related activities in Kulgam district, one car was seized after it was used in a terror crime in Budgam district, the officials said.