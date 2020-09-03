Left Menu
Andhra govt changes prices of liquor after reports of people dying due to sanitizer consumption

Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday changed the rates of liquor in wake of reports of people dying after consuming sanitizers.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday changed the rates of liquor in wake of reports of people dying after consuming sanitizers. As per a government order, the prices of liquor whose existing price are less than Rs 150 is reduced. The prices of liquor whose existing price is more than Rs 190 are increased. Prices of Beer and Ready to Drink are reduced by Rs 30. This is done in a manner so that the overall increase of MRPs at 75 per cent.

Revenue (Excise) department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava mentioned that rationalisation of liquor rates is necessitated after several incidences came to light where people died due to consumption of sanitizers. "There is an imperative need for rationalization of rates levied on the liquor, beer and RTD to realize the objectives of reducing the consumption of liquor in Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, to prevent inter-State smuggling of liquor into Andhra Pradesh and stop the consumption of sanitizers leading to death, the department has rationalized the prices downwards in the liquor of lower price categories and slightly moderating upwards the prices of liquor of higher price categories keeping the overall increase of MRPs at 75 per cent," he said.

"Therefore, it is decided to rationalize the rates per bottle on the issue price of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor, Beer, Wine and Ready to Drink varieties supplied by the Wholesale IMFL depots to the retail licensee of by Shop, Bar and In-House," he added. The state government has banned the manufacturing of country-made liquor and has made it a punishable offence.

In this wake, poor people started finding alternative ways to satiate their urge for liquor. They started consuming sanitizers, as it contains alcohol content. By consuming sanitizer instead of alcohol, many people have died in Andhra Pradesh in the past few months.

