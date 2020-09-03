Record 2,284 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh on Thursday saw its biggest single-day spike of 2,284 coronavirus cases which took the case tally in the state to 37,967, a health department official said. The death toll due to the pandemic mounted to 315 after 15 more people succumbed to the viral infection and co- morbidities, he said.

As many as 730 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals following recovery, the official said. A total of 18,950 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state so far whereas there are 18,702 active cases, he said.

Raipur district alone accounted for 712 new cases that took the case tally in the region to 13,690. The district has so far reported 164 deaths due to the pandemic, the official said. Of the 15 latest fatalities, nine patients were from Raipur, four from Durg and one each from Jashpur and Janjgir- Champa districts.

"Of these, seven persons died on Thursday and four on Wednesday, while two casualties had been recorded on August 31 and one on September 1," he said. Chhattisgarh has recorded over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases and 254 deaths in the last one month, he said.

Amid the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in Rajnandgaon district, the entire Rajnandgaon city has been declared a containment zone from September 4 evening to September 12 early morning to contain the outbreak, a district official said. During this period, all shops and commercial establishments will remain closed in Rajnandgaon municipal corporation area, while dairy shops are permitted to operate from 6 am to 10 am, he said.

All government and semi-government hospitals, medical shops, banks, media offices, petrol pumps, cooking gas agencies and food processing mills can remain open. Factories and construction activities too will be allowed with certain conditions.

The district has so far recorded a total of 2,752 coronavirus cases. 2,004 of them were reported in the last one month. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 37,967, New cases 2,284, Deaths 315, discharged 18,950, Active cases 18,702, people tested so far 6,15,568.

PTI TKP KRK KRK.