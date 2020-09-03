Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record 2,284 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh

A total of 18,950 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state so far whereas there are 18,702 active cases, he said. Raipur district alone accounted for 712 new cases that took the case tally in the region to 13,690.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:59 IST
Record 2,284 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh on Thursday saw its biggest single-day spike of 2,284 coronavirus cases which took the case tally in the state to 37,967, a health department official said. The death toll due to the pandemic mounted to 315 after 15 more people succumbed to the viral infection and co- morbidities, he said.

As many as 730 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals following recovery, the official said. A total of 18,950 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state so far whereas there are 18,702 active cases, he said.

Raipur district alone accounted for 712 new cases that took the case tally in the region to 13,690. The district has so far reported 164 deaths due to the pandemic, the official said. Of the 15 latest fatalities, nine patients were from Raipur, four from Durg and one each from Jashpur and Janjgir- Champa districts.

"Of these, seven persons died on Thursday and four on Wednesday, while two casualties had been recorded on August 31 and one on September 1," he said. Chhattisgarh has recorded over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases and 254 deaths in the last one month, he said.

Amid the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in Rajnandgaon district, the entire Rajnandgaon city has been declared a containment zone from September 4 evening to September 12 early morning to contain the outbreak, a district official said. During this period, all shops and commercial establishments will remain closed in Rajnandgaon municipal corporation area, while dairy shops are permitted to operate from 6 am to 10 am, he said.

All government and semi-government hospitals, medical shops, banks, media offices, petrol pumps, cooking gas agencies and food processing mills can remain open. Factories and construction activities too will be allowed with certain conditions.

The district has so far recorded a total of 2,752 coronavirus cases. 2,004 of them were reported in the last one month. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 37,967, New cases 2,284, Deaths 315, discharged 18,950, Active cases 18,702, people tested so far 6,15,568.

PTI TKP KRK KRK.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery

Wall Streets main indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. T...

'My life's work': Venezuelan union leader vows to defend workers after pardon

One of Venezuelas most influential union leaders has vowed to press on with his fight for workers rights after his release this week from two years of detention in a military prison on what he calls trumped up charges.Soldiers detained Rube...

France calls on US to withdraw sanctions on world court

France called on the United States on Thursday to withdraw sanctions levelled on top officials of the International Criminal Court, saying they are a grave attack on the court and put into question the independence of justice. U.S. Secretar...

G20 Foreign Ministers call for coordinated reopening of borders to boost economic recovery

Foreign ministers of the worlds 20 largest economies G20 have agreed during a meeting on Thursday to seek a reopening of borders following the coronavirus pandemic in a coordinated manner for the sake of stimulating the economic recovery.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020