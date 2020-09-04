Left Menu
UP CM asks officials to explore possibility of developing Ayodhya as a solar city

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to explore the possibility of developing Ayodhya as a "solar city."

Updated: 04-09-2020 00:14 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to explore the possibility of developing Ayodhya as a "solar city." According to the state government, the Chief Minister has also asked officials to develop the riverfront from Guptar Ghat to Naya Ghat. Also, the irrigation department should prepare an action plan to ensure flow of Saryu river water at Ram Ki Paidi, he said.

According to a press statement, the Chief Minister said that Ayodhya is fast emerging as a hub for religious tourism and has already been attracting people from all over the world. He said shortage of funds will not be a hurdle in developmental works at Ayodhya and directed officials to take up all-round development of Ayodhya in a fast-track mode. Yogi Adityanath issued these instructions at an inter-departmental review of developmental works in Ayodhya district through video conferencing. He said the government is committed to the all-round development of Ayodhya and all the development works should be completed in a time-bound manner while adhering to quality norms, the press statement said.

He said that the services of good and efficient professionals should be taken for branding of Ayodhya. Make a scheme to publicise Ayodhya all over the world even as it has gained global recognition already, he directed. The Chief Minister said that the developmental plan for Ayodhya should be made in such a manner that the historical and religious heritage of Ayodhya remains preserved. He said the places of historical and religious importance of Ayodhya will be restored.

Yogi Adityanath asked the officials to remove all hurdles in the construction of the airport at Ayodhya. For the airport, 160 acre of land has already been obtained while the remaining 250 acre will be acquired soon, he said. In view of the high volume of footfall in the times to come, Ayodhya should have two bus stations. According to the press statement, the Chief Minister said that the devotees and tourists from the country and abroad will soon start pouring in here. He said hence there will be a need for good guides. The tourism department should prepare an action plan for availability of efficient guides. It will also be immensely useful for job creation as well.

He directed the officials that the space of the proposed multi-level parking for small vehicles may be used for industrial activities. It will help the rehabilitation of traders also. The Chief Minister also directed to develop more facilities for the pilgrims and travellers on Panchkosi, Chaudah Kosi and Chaurasi Kosi Marg. Since the devotees will travel on foot, their convenience should be taken care of well.

Keep in view the public interest and public expectations in fixing the rate while purchasing/acquiring 80.357 hectare of land in village Manjha Barhata, he said. The District Magistrate should make a decision in this regard soon. Also, the work on the flyover on Sahadatganj for the convenience of the vehicles going from Gorakhpur to Lucknow should be completed at the earliest. He asked the officials to dispose of all the pending issues with regards to the development of Ayodhya and the departmental heads of PWD, Housing, Jal Shakti, tourism and other departments should not delay decision from their end.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the roads in Ayodhya are being broadened and the expansion of Ram Katha park is being taken up with urgency. He sought to remind the officials to make a uniform rate of the land for acquisition, the press statement added. (ANI)

