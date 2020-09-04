Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha Assembly awaits guidelines from Lok Sabha before starting next session

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Thursday said that he will be able to fix a date for the next session of the House after getting a guideline from the Lok Sabha about how to hold it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 00:14 IST
Odisha Assembly awaits guidelines from Lok Sabha before starting next session
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Thursday said that he will be able to fix a date for the next session of the House after getting a guideline from the Lok Sabha about how to hold it amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the protocol, it is mandatory to begin a session of the Assembly within six months from the day of conclusion of the previous session, Patro said.

The last day of the previous session of the House was March 30. Hence, going by the rule, the next session must start by September 30, he said. "I have spoken to the Lok Sabha speaker over the telephone. After getting the guidelines, we will decide how to run the House following all COVID-19 preventive measures," the Speaker said.

He, however, did not confirm whether the next session will be held in the Assembly building or somewhere else, as social distancing norms have to be ensured inside the House. As per the COVID-19 norms, there should be at least a distance of one metre between two members while participating in the session and this is not possible inside the Assembly building, an official said.

The last part of the budget session was held on March 30 at the Lok Sabha Bhavan convention hall where 30 per cent of the members participated in passing the Appropriation Bill. Around 15 MLAs, including three ministers, and several Assembly employees have been infected with COVID-19.

"Therefore, one has to be extra careful while conducting the next session of the Assembly," an official of the Parliamentary Affairs department said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery

Wall Streets main indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. T...

'My life's work': Venezuelan union leader vows to defend workers after pardon

One of Venezuelas most influential union leaders has vowed to press on with his fight for workers rights after his release this week from two years of detention in a military prison on what he calls trumped up charges.Soldiers detained Rube...

France calls on US to withdraw sanctions on world court

France called on the United States on Thursday to withdraw sanctions levelled on top officials of the International Criminal Court, saying they are a grave attack on the court and put into question the independence of justice. U.S. Secretar...

G20 Foreign Ministers call for coordinated reopening of borders to boost economic recovery

Foreign ministers of the worlds 20 largest economies G20 have agreed during a meeting on Thursday to seek a reopening of borders following the coronavirus pandemic in a coordinated manner for the sake of stimulating the economic recovery.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020