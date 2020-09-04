Odisha Assembly awaits guidelines from Lok Sabha before starting next session

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Thursday said that he will be able to fix a date for the next session of the House after getting a guideline from the Lok Sabha about how to hold it amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the protocol, it is mandatory to begin a session of the Assembly within six months from the day of conclusion of the previous session, Patro said.

The last day of the previous session of the House was March 30. Hence, going by the rule, the next session must start by September 30, he said. "I have spoken to the Lok Sabha speaker over the telephone. After getting the guidelines, we will decide how to run the House following all COVID-19 preventive measures," the Speaker said.

He, however, did not confirm whether the next session will be held in the Assembly building or somewhere else, as social distancing norms have to be ensured inside the House. As per the COVID-19 norms, there should be at least a distance of one metre between two members while participating in the session and this is not possible inside the Assembly building, an official said.

The last part of the budget session was held on March 30 at the Lok Sabha Bhavan convention hall where 30 per cent of the members participated in passing the Appropriation Bill. Around 15 MLAs, including three ministers, and several Assembly employees have been infected with COVID-19.

"Therefore, one has to be extra careful while conducting the next session of the Assembly," an official of the Parliamentary Affairs department said.