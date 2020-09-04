Social Development conducts compliance assessment visits in Free State

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu will be conducting compliance assessment visits at various department facilities that cater for vulnerable groups in the Free State province today.

The purpose of the visits is to monitor compliance with all applicable statutory requirements for facilities that cater to vulnerable groups including children in conflict with the law, persons with disabilities and older persons.

The visits aim to assess the impact of COVID-19 social services and beneficiaries and to ensure compliance with prevention and control measures to curb the spread of the virus in those facilities - some of which have reported high cases of infection.

The visits are in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration that all Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be deployed to various districts in the country to monitor service delivery and compliance with the COVID-19 regulations.

In terms of the new district-based coordination model, the government is expected to work together with social partners including the business sector, civil society organisations and communities, to enhance service delivery.

"It is important that all government service-delivery facilities continue to operate optimally to provide the necessary services and ensure the protection of both staff and beneficiaries against the spread of Coronavirus under Level 2 of the Risk-Adjusted Strategy," the department said.

Zulu will conduct the oversight visit in Qwaqwa at the Thabo Mofutsanyane District, where she will be joined by Social Development MEC and Acting Premier, Mamiki Qabathe.

The first leg of the visit will start at Thabo Mofutsanyana Secure Care Centre and proceed to other facilities, including Thekolohelong Welfare Centre which is a residential facility for older persons, as well as the Leratong Child and Youth Care Centre.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)