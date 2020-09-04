Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social Development conducts compliance assessment visits in Free State

The purpose of the visits is to monitor compliance with all applicable statutory requirements for facilities that cater to vulnerable groups including children in conflict with the law, persons with disabilities and older persons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:54 IST
Social Development conducts compliance assessment visits in Free State
Zulu will conduct the oversight visit in Qwaqwa at the Thabo Mofutsanyane District, where she will be joined by Social Development MEC and Acting Premier, Mamiki Qabathe. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu will be conducting compliance assessment visits at various department facilities that cater for vulnerable groups in the Free State province today.

The purpose of the visits is to monitor compliance with all applicable statutory requirements for facilities that cater to vulnerable groups including children in conflict with the law, persons with disabilities and older persons.

The visits aim to assess the impact of COVID-19 social services and beneficiaries and to ensure compliance with prevention and control measures to curb the spread of the virus in those facilities - some of which have reported high cases of infection.

The visits are in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration that all Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be deployed to various districts in the country to monitor service delivery and compliance with the COVID-19 regulations.

In terms of the new district-based coordination model, the government is expected to work together with social partners including the business sector, civil society organisations and communities, to enhance service delivery.

"It is important that all government service-delivery facilities continue to operate optimally to provide the necessary services and ensure the protection of both staff and beneficiaries against the spread of Coronavirus under Level 2 of the Risk-Adjusted Strategy," the department said.

Zulu will conduct the oversight visit in Qwaqwa at the Thabo Mofutsanyane District, where she will be joined by Social Development MEC and Acting Premier, Mamiki Qabathe.

The first leg of the visit will start at Thabo Mofutsanyana Secure Care Centre and proceed to other facilities, including Thekolohelong Welfare Centre which is a residential facility for older persons, as well as the Leratong Child and Youth Care Centre.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises above 22,000 - health ministry

Irans death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 118 to 22,044 health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Friday, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 382,772Sima Sadat Lari said that 2,026 new cases were identified in ...

Another BJP MLA in U'khand complains to Nadda 

In yet another indication of discontent in the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand, one more party MLA has written to the central leadership complaining about lack of development in his constituency due to bureaucratic indifference. Close on the heel...

Babar Azam tells Somerset, he won't wear logo of alcohol brand

Pakistans white-ball cricket captain, Babar Azam has told his English county, Somerset that he would not display the logo of any alcohol beverage company on his shirt during the ongoing T20 Blast event in England. Babar, who joined Somerset...

Likely to conduct compartment exams for classes X, XII by September-end: CBSE to SC

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is likely to conduct compartment examination for students of classes X and XII by September-end and examination centres have been increased to 1,278. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020