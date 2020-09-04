Left Menu
Development News Edition

PanSALB to launch South African Sign Language Charter

The Charter was conceptualised to address issues that relate to communication, access to information, facilities, and social justice for the deaf community, including the type of service provided by SASL interpreters in general.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:57 IST
PanSALB to launch South African Sign Language Charter
The SASL Charter articulates and affirms the linguistic rights of deaf persons in South Africa and is aimed at creating conditions for the development of SASL. Image Credit: Twitter(@ArtsCultureSA)

The Pan South African Sign Language (PanSALB) Board will today launch the South African Sign Language Charter (SASL Charter) which is aimed at removing barriers to enable deaf people to equal opportunities to information and services.

The Charter was conceptualised to address issues that relate to communication, access to information, facilities, and social justice for the deaf community, including the type of service provided by SASL interpreters in general.

The SASL Charter articulates and affirms the linguistic rights of deaf persons in South Africa and is aimed at creating conditions for the development of SASL.

The charter compels all government departments and other organs of state, as well as the private sector to make provisions for SASL interpreting and guarantees access to services by deaf people, through ensuring essential service staff such as social workers and police officers receive advanced level training in South African Sign Language.

PanSALB Board Chairperson, Dr David Maahlamela, said the SASL Charter is premised on the 'nothing about us without us' disability movement.

"It is a product of years of extensive consultation with the deaf community that has culminated to this call to action for our government and civil society to rally together and pledge their commitment to the principles of multilingualism and social cohesion that underpin the provisions of this charter," Maahlamela said.

Maahlamela added that South African Sign Languages is a language with its own distinct grammatical structures and lexicon.

"The launch of the charter is a giant stride towards ensuring the officialisation of South African Sign Language as the 12th South African Official language," Maahlamela said.

September is Deaf Awareness Month and the SASL Charter Launch will kickstart various activities that will be undertaken by PanSALB in various parts of the country to raise awareness about South African Sign Language and the charter.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hope to see comprehensive, peaceful resolution of decade-long Syrian conflict: India

India has conveyed to Syria that it hopes to see a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the decade-long Syrian conflict through a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned dialogue, involving all parties. This was conveyed by Minister of State for Ex...

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises above 22,000 - health ministry

Irans death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 118 to 22,044 health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Friday, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 382,772Sima Sadat Lari said that 2,026 new cases were identified in ...

Another BJP MLA in U'khand complains to Nadda 

In yet another indication of discontent in the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand, one more party MLA has written to the central leadership complaining about lack of development in his constituency due to bureaucratic indifference. Close on the heel...

Babar Azam tells Somerset, he won't wear logo of alcohol brand

Pakistans white-ball cricket captain, Babar Azam has told his English county, Somerset that he would not display the logo of any alcohol beverage company on his shirt during the ongoing T20 Blast event in England. Babar, who joined Somerset...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020