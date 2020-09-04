Left Menu
Development News Edition

CEO Mninawe Pepi Silinga leaving Coega Development Corp

Silinga will be joining the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) on 1 October 2020, after being with the CDC for 22 years, since 1998.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 14:16 IST
CEO Mninawe Pepi Silinga leaving Coega Development Corp
During his tenure as CEO, the CDC received unqualified audit opinions by the Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA). Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) board has announced that it's Chief Executive Officer Mninawe (Pepi) Silinga, is leaving the organisation.

Silinga will be joining the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) on 1 October 2020, after being with the CDC for 22 years, since 1998.

"The 22-year relationship between the CDC and Transnet has been positive, and we believe that with Silinga at TNPA, this relationship will grow from strength to strength and propel the economic transformational agenda of the Eastern Cape province," the CDC said on Thursday.

When Silinga joined the CDC in 1998 he was tasked with the enormous responsibility of establishing a leadership team that would develop and operate the then Coega Industrial Development Zone (IDZ).

"[This was] a challenge he grabbed and performed successfully. Subsequently, the team led by Pepi (as he is commonly known), saw the Coega IDZ being gazetted in the year 2000 under the Government Gazette No. 21803 of 1 December 2000, which was made in terms of the Manufacturing Development Act No. 187 of 1993.

"Under his tenure as CEO, the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was gazetted by the former Minister of the then Department of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, as per the Government Gazette No. 40883 on 2 June 2017, in terms of section 39(2) of the SEZ Act No. 16 of 2014," the CDC said.

Together with his competent leadership team, Silinga implemented systems and processes that have ensured good corporate governance in the organisation.

During his tenure as CEO, the CDC received unqualified audit opinions by the Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA).

"He provided stability in the organisation despite the changes in the leadership of the country and the province. Silinga's team has focused on achieving the organisation's key strategic goals, which include financial sustainability and growth, preferred investment destination, and advance socio-economic development.

"The CDC will remain indebted to Silinga for his unwavering dedication and diligent service to the organisation and to the millions of stakeholders who rely on the CDC for socio-economic transformation.

"We are pleased of what Silinga has accomplished on behalf of our investors, stakeholders and employees in the pursuit of transformation and meeting of the objectives of the CDC," the CDC said.

The CDC will continue to be a progressively strong force in the socio-economic transformation and to bring about innovative ideas and create pioneering solutions for its investors and clients, alike, locally and in rest of the country where the organisation has operations.

"Despite the Board's greatest of difficulty about the CEO's imminent departure given the immense contribution that he made to the organisation over the past two decades, the organisation wishes to congratulate him on his achievements as the CDC's Chief Executive officer," the CDC said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hope to see comprehensive, peaceful resolution of decade-long Syrian conflict: India

India has conveyed to Syria that it hopes to see a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the decade-long Syrian conflict through a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned dialogue, involving all parties. This was conveyed by Minister of State for Ex...

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises above 22,000 - health ministry

Irans death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 118 to 22,044 health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Friday, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 382,772Sima Sadat Lari said that 2,026 new cases were identified in ...

Another BJP MLA in U'khand complains to Nadda 

In yet another indication of discontent in the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand, one more party MLA has written to the central leadership complaining about lack of development in his constituency due to bureaucratic indifference. Close on the heel...

Babar Azam tells Somerset, he won't wear logo of alcohol brand

Pakistans white-ball cricket captain, Babar Azam has told his English county, Somerset that he would not display the logo of any alcohol beverage company on his shirt during the ongoing T20 Blast event in England. Babar, who joined Somerset...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020