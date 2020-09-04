Uttarakhand: Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib opens today

The doors of Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand have reopened for darshan for common devotees after the Panj Pyare reached Hemkund, Sewa Singh, manager of the Gurdwara Management Committee informed. The first team of the Panj Pyare was sent from Govindghat to Hemkund on Thursday.

"Due to the COVID-29 pandemic, we had closed the gurdwara to the public. We are glad that the district administration has allowed us to open so that people can come to worship. The management committee will ensure that social distancing and all other safety measures are followed," Singh told ANI. He further said, "As per the rules of the Gurudwara, the ardas will start at 11 am on Friday. Only 100 devotees have been allowed to visit Hemkund Sahib on the first day. Devotees will only be allowed to enter if they show a negative COVID-19 test report from up to 72 hours earlier," (ANI)