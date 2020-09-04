Left Menu
Fisherman killed in tiger attack in Bengal's Sundarbans

A fisherman was killed by a tiger in West Bengal's Sundarbans on Friday, a forest officer said. The five other fishermen succeeded in chasing away the tiger but Gazi had died by then, he said. With this incident, seven fishermen and crab-catchers have been killed in Sundarbans in the last 30-35 days, the officer said.

PTI | Canning | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fisherman was killed by a tiger in West Bengal's Sundarbans on Friday, a forest officer said. The incident comes a day after a crab-catcher was killed in a tiger attack in Marichjhapi Island in the forested region.

Six men from Parghumti village in Hingalganj police station area in North 24 Parganas district were catching fishes in a canal in Bagna forest range when suddenly a tiger leaped on one of them, identified as 40-year-old Munna Gazi, and dragged him into the forest, the officer said. The five other fishermen succeeded in chasing away the tiger but Gazi had died by then, he said.

With this incident, seven fishermen and crab-catchers have been killed in Sundarbans in the last 30-35 days, the officer said. The Forest Department has decided to hold an awareness camp to prevent incidents of man-animal conflict in Sundarbans, sources said.

